TopBidder 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,035.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $90,035.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TopBidder has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

