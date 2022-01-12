Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Vera Bradley posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 101.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 60.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 429,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,371. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $278.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.79.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.