Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Buy

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 132,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,394. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.65.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.48). Equities analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.