Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 193,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,835,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 69,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,639. The company has a market cap of $341.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

