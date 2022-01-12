ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $332.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $1,026,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.15. 413,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.53. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

