CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Tops $404.71 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $404.71 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

