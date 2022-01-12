RAI Finance Achieves Market Cap of $59.74 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $59.74 million and $3.61 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00078139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.25 or 0.07637049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,535.51 or 0.99627821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069320 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007939 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

