ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43-5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.55-11.95 EPS.

ICLR traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLR. Barclays upped their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.17.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.