American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

