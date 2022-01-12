Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.75. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,796,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

