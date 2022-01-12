Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $18.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $29.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million.

SLGL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.22. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

