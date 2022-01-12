Folgory Coin (FLG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $35,376.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.