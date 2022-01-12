Alien Worlds (TLM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51.04 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $163.07 million and approximately $51.04 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00061525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00078114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.70 or 0.07647566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.10 or 0.99842651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

