Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 867,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

