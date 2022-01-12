Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $42.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,630,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,492. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,584,000 after buying an additional 268,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after buying an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $389,865,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after buying an additional 514,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after buying an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

