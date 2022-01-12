MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 609,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,362. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,815,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,069 shares of company stock valued at $17,608,941. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

