TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.63.
BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.09. 241,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.72.
In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after buying an additional 379,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
