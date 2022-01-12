TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.63.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.09. 241,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after buying an additional 379,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

