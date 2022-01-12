Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool acquired 30,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cadiz by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cadiz by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cadiz by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cadiz by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cadiz by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 202,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

