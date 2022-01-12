Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post $193.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.28 million. Trupanion reported sales of $142.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $697.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $110,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $50,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,522 shares of company stock worth $7,570,975 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. 300,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,493. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 1.95.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

