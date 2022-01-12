Kenneth Duda Sells 40,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

