JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Sells $65,726.75 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $65,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. 55,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,929. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.65.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 39,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

