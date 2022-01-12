BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $528,645.52 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $128,503.55.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 319.33, a P/E/G ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

