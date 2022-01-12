Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.02). NovoCure posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $4.27 on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $125.16. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -269.04 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,692,000 after purchasing an additional 356,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after buying an additional 208,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

