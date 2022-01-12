Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,667.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $406,140.24 and approximately $1,667.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XNKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.