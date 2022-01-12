Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for salesforce.com (CRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) in the last few weeks:

1/4/2022 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $315.00.

1/4/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/29/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/20/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $370.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/12/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/2/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $359.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $348.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $316.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/29/2021 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

11/29/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $308.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $348.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/16/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total value of $5,830,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,759 shares of company stock worth $111,422,871. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

