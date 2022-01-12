Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 243,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,324. The stock has a market cap of $682.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

