Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 551,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

