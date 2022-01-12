$232.08 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report sales of $232.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $351.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $876.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. 393,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,369. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -206.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Verint Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Verint Systems by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

