Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE LSPD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.37. 1,890,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,837. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.04. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

