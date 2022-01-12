Origin Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $2.45 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $276.79 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00062082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00079688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.01 or 0.07650095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,727.21 or 0.99885462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00069463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007861 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 278,785,050 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

