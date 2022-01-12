Celer Network Price Hits $0.0748 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $458.79 million and $78.86 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,133,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

