Analysts Set Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Price Target at $41.32

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

GNGBY stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,462. Getinge has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

