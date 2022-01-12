Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $182.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $2,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $189.50. 227,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,095. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.51. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

