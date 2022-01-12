Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00218325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00039814 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.71 or 0.00484636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00081542 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

