Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $78.42 billion and $62.50 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00078674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.41 or 0.07640447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,783.19 or 0.99756114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00069716 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,008,975,714 coins and its circulating supply is 78,396,366,147 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

