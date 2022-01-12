PayPal (PYPL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

1/11/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $264.00 to $229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $298.00 to $230.00.

1/4/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PayPal is suffering from intensifying competition in the digital payment market. This poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. Further, mounting expenses are hurting PayPal’s margin expansion. This remains a major negative. Nevertheless, increasing net new active accounts and strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform remain positives. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Also, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, foreign exchange headwinds are major overhangs.”

1/2/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $278.00.

12/20/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/18/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.

11/15/2021 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.20. 13,455,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,525,606. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day moving average of $247.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

