ESBC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,680.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $578,236.76 and approximately $51,680.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.