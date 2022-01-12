-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 1,202,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,514. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

