Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

MMC traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.37. 1,882,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $158.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $337,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

