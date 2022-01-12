Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

CTVA traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 1,961,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,024. Corteva has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

