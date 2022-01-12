Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 872,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,210. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $17,528,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

