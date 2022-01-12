ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITMPF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 44,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. ITM Power has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.11.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

