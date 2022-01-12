Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MEG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 0.12. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.99.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,365,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,698. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

