Stellar Market Cap Hits $7.01 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and $587.22 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00185676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00218019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00079095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.47 or 0.07638960 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,341 coins and its circulating supply is 24,774,158,298 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

