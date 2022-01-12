Thorstarter 1-Day Volume Tops $239,285.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $15.46 million and approximately $239,285.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00079095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.47 or 0.07638960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,872.24 or 0.99818734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00069871 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

