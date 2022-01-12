S4FE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,998.00 (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, S4FE has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $13,998.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

