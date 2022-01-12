Ubex (UBEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $224,828.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $669,806.26 and $224,828.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00318292 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

