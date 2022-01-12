Render Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.67 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00009011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $788.57 million and $56.67 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,750,506 coins and its circulating supply is 199,107,631 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

