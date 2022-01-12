Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post $8.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.86 billion and the lowest is $8.85 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $35.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

ARW traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $134.95. 411,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.10. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

