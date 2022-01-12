Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.37. Brunswick posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

BC stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 478,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.